Image caption "John from Weymouth" was known as a regular listener to the Breakfast in Dorset programme

Staff at a local radio station were left moved by a listener who arranged for them to receive a thank you card following his death.

The card, signed "John", said he would have "departed this earth" by the time it was read by BBC Radio Solent's Breakfast progamme.

He thanked the station for "all your programmes full of local interest".

Presenter Steve Harris said the team was "saddened but incredibly moved" to have received the card.

Reading the card on air, Harris said "John from Weymouth" was known as a regular listener to the show and he had initially assumed John was writing to wish the show a happy sixth birthday.

He is thought to have lived in a care home in the resort.

The message in the card said: "Just a message to thank you all for you programmes, full of local interest, news, travel, weather, brain teasers plus music."

Harris said: "We're incredibly moved that John thought so much of the shows we make every day that he felt it was important to have a card sent to us after his death."