A body pulled from the sea off the Dorset coast has been identified as a man who had been missing from Bournemouth.

The man was pronounced dead after being pulled from the water 16 nautical miles south east of Swanage on 23 May.

Dorset Police said he had been identified as Jaroslaw Sajur, 35, who was last seen on 2 May.

Insp Danny Thompson said Mr Sajur's family had been informed and his death was not being treated as suspicious.

Dorset Police said Mr Sajur was reported missing after his jacket and bag were found on the beach at East Cliff and returned to his home address.