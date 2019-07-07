Image copyright David Martin Image caption The man had been swimming at Canford Cliffs beach

A man who had been swimming with an inflatable has died after being found unconscious in the sea.

The victim, in his 40s and from the Greater London area, was found at Canford Cliffs, Dorset, at about 19:00 BST on Saturday, police said.

He was given first aid by members of the public before the air ambulance landed on the beach and flew him to Royal Bournemouth hospital.

Police said there were no suspicious circumstances.

Poole's RNLI lifeboat crew, which was called to the scene, said sea conditions were calm.

It said the man had been seen entering the water with an inflatable, which was later washed up on the beach.

The victim was aided by lifeboat crew members, passers-by and off-duty medics who happened to be on the beach, the RNLI said.

Police said the man's family had been informed.