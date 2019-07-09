Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Kevin Downton was convicted of murder in 2018

One of two men jailed for murdering an executive in a botched burglary at his luxury home has been refused permission to appeal his conviction.

Guy Hedger, 61, was shot dead in Ashley, Dorset, in the early hours of 30 April 2017.

Kevin Downton, 42, from Winterborne Stickland, who was sentenced to life in prison along with Jason Baccus, had applied for leave to appeal.

But his bid was rejected by three judges at London's Court of Appeal.

Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Guy Hedger was at home with his husband when he was killed

Jewellery and watches worth more than £120,000 were among items stolen from Mr Hedger's home.

Their trial heard how Mr Hedger - marketing director of insurance firm Liverpool Victoria - and his husband were confronted in their bedroom by two men wearing balaclavas and armed with a sawn-off shotgun.

Mr Hedger was shot when his husband hit a panic button, triggering alarms. He died later in hospital.

Downton and Baccus, from Bournemouth, were told they would serve a minimum of 34 years for his murder.

Antiques dealer Jamie Evans was also jailed for four years for handling stolen goods and possession of an offensive weapon in relation to the case.