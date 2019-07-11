Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Stills released by police show a man picking up and carrying Tinkerbell

CCTV of a suspected cat-snatcher has been released.

Police said a man was seen on camera picking up tortoiseshell Tinkerbell outside the Super Clean dry cleaners in Wimborne Road, Bournemouth.

Stills of the footage show the man picking up and carrying the three-year-old cat just before midnight on 1 July.

Dorset Police said Tinkerbell's owner was "very upset and is desperate to find her". The cat has not been micro-chipped and was not wearing a collar.

Image copyright Rebecca Wareham Image caption Tinkerbell has not been seen since 1 July

Her owner Rebecca Wareham posted on social media that she was "in shock" following the theft.

She wrote: "Someone took my cat from my doorway in Winton ... Have it all on CCTV. Who does that sort of thing?

"I cant even find words to describe what I'm feeling right now."

