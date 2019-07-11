Bournemouth cat-snatcher: CCTV of suspect released
CCTV of a suspected cat-snatcher has been released.
Police said a man was seen on camera picking up tortoiseshell Tinkerbell outside the Super Clean dry cleaners in Wimborne Road, Bournemouth.
Stills of the footage show the man picking up and carrying the three-year-old cat just before midnight on 1 July.
Dorset Police said Tinkerbell's owner was "very upset and is desperate to find her". The cat has not been micro-chipped and was not wearing a collar.
Her owner Rebecca Wareham posted on social media that she was "in shock" following the theft.
She wrote: "Someone took my cat from my doorway in Winton ... Have it all on CCTV. Who does that sort of thing?
"I cant even find words to describe what I'm feeling right now."