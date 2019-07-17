Image copyright Google Image caption The two boys were found stabbed in Boscombe Spa Road, Bournemouth, on Monday afternoon

Four more people have been arrested after two teenage boys were found stabbed in a street.

The boys, aged 16 and 17, were found with multiple stab wounds in Boscombe Spa Road, Bournemouth, shortly after 13:00 BST on Monday.

Dorset Police said they believed they were attacked by male assailants who then fled.

Two men and two women from the town are being held on suspicion of attempted murder and assisting an offender.

The four were arrested on Tuesday evening by firearms officers at an address in Windham Road.

The injured boys remain in hospital.

The 17-year-old's injuries were initially described as critical but are now non-life threatening. The 16-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A boy, 17, and a man aged 25 from London and a 26-year-old man of no fixed address arrested on Monday on suspicion of attempted murder have been released while inquiries continue.