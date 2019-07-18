Image copyright Google Image caption The two boys were found stabbed in Boscombe Spa Road, Bournemouth, on Monday afternoon

Three people arrested over the attempted murder of two teenage boys will face no further police action.

The boys, aged 16 and 17, were found with multiple stab wounds in Boscombe Spa Road, Bournemouth, shortly after 13:00 BST on Monday.

Two men, aged 25 and 26, and a 17-year-old boy were arrested on Monday on suspicion of attempted murder but have now been released.

Two other men and two women arrested on Tuesday remain on bail.

The four still on bail were arrested by firearms officers at a house in Windham Road.

They were an 18-year-old man from London and a 20-year-old man from Bournemouth, both held on suspicion of attempted murder.

A 20-year-old woman from London and a 61-year-old woman from Bournemouth were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The teenage victims were taken to hospital but their condition is not described as life-threatening.

Anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident is urged to contact Dorset Police.

Det Sgt Mark White of Bournemouth CID said: "Residents can continue to expect there to be an increased police presence in the Boscombe Spa Road and Windham Road areas while enquiries into this incident remain ongoing and officers from the local neighbourhood policing team can be approached with any community concerns."