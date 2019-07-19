Image copyright Google Image caption The burglary was discovered on Friday morning

Dangerous veterinary drugs, including those used for euthanasia, have been stolen during a burglary at a practice in Weymouth.

It happened overnight at Moorcroft Veterinary Practice in Dorchester Road.

A secure cabinet that housed the drugs, which included ketamine, was forced open and the entire contents stolen.

Dorset Police said people taking the drugs were putting themselves at serious risk and urged them to go straight to A&E.

Officers were called to the practice shortly before 08:30 BST after the burglary was discovered.

'Injury or death'

Ch Insp Lance Cliff said: "These drugs are only normally administered under clinical supervision.

"Anyone taking them is putting their health at serious risk. Taken in excess these drugs could lead to serious injury or death.

"Anyone who thinks they've taken any of these drugs should go straight to A&E and take the packaging with them.

"I would like to get a message out to anyone involved in the misuse of drugs in the Dorset area to be aware that use of such substances can prove fatal to the user."