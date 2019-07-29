A man suffering from serious stab injuries went into a restaurant in Bournemouth to get help.

He was flown to hospital by air ambulance on Sunday evening after going into the restaurant in Wimborne Road, Winton.

It is thought he was stabbed at a nearby house.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and a woman, 29, was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

The road was closed following the attack at about 18:50 BST and a cordon remained in place at the house on Sunday night.

The man's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Dorset Police is appealing for information and said there would be an increased police presence in the area.