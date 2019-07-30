Image copyright Andrew Mathewson Image caption The ferry, called Bramble Bush Bay, takes four minutes to make the crossing from Sandbanks to Shell Bay

A chain ferry in Dorset will be out of service until the autumn after its drive shaft broke.

Repair work on the Sandbanks Ferry which links Swanage and Poole is under way in Southampton.

Operators said although no defects had been found in its other drive shaft its "condition is such that we have taken the decision to replace it as well".

The ferry, Bramble Bush Bay, was taken out of service on 12 July and had been expected to return by 12 August.

Operator Fairacres Group said: "We sincerely apologise to all our valued customers for this inconvenience."

The firm said the repairs were proving lengthy as specialist parts had to be made to order.

The ferry was suspended for nearly three months last winter, initially because of annual maintenance and then a hydraulic issue, which meant it only ran two days between 29 October last year and 28 January.

The chain ferry, which normally runs every 20 minutes, takes four minutes to make the crossing from Sandbanks to Shell Bay - the alternative route from Bournemouth to Swanage, by road, is 25 miles (40km).

Its operator, Fairacres Group, sought to double pedestrian fares to £2 by 2021 and increase car tolls from £4.30 to £6 claiming it needed the rise to fund a new vessel.

The Secretary of State for Transport refused the bid in December.

Analysis

By Paul Clifton, BBC South transport correspondent

The whole summer season wiped out by a broken shaft. This is dreadful news for Purbeck tourism as a whole and for the Sandbanks ferry it is ruinous.

And not just holidaymakers heading for Studland beach; I have a good friend who lives in Bournemouth and works in Swanage.

His daily commute has become an hour and a half crawl via Wareham on narrow, winding roads that would be clogged with tourists even without the chain ferry debacle.