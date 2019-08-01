Image copyright Ian Capper Image caption With the ferry not operating the four-minute crossing, people face a 25-mile (40km) diversion

A ferry operator should have its licence removed while the service is out of action for repairs, irate residents have said.

Repair work on the Sandbanks Ferry, which links Swanage and Poole, is expected to take until October.

Studland Parish Council said residents wanted to "break the monopoly held by the ferry company".

The council said it was writing to the Department of Transport asking them to strip the licence from Fairacres Group.

The ferry, Bramble Bush Bay, was taken out of service on 12 July after its drive shaft broke and had been expected to return by 12 August.

'Rather fed up'

Parish council vice chairman Nick Boulter said many attending the meeting on Wednesday were "visibly quite distressed, it's having a really bad impact on businesses".

He said: "We are rather fed up with the ferry company. They could offer to run an alternative service."

Mr Boulter said under their licence Essex-based Fairacres Group were given "no performance standards at all so they can do what they like".

He said: "Accounts show that Fairacres have invested £23m in their hotel business over the last seven years, but little in the ferry."

The parish council said it was also asking Dorset County Council if jetties could be built so other operators could offer a ferry service.

The ferry was suspended for nearly three months last winter due to annual maintenance and then a hydraulic issue. It only ran on two days between 29 October last year and 28 January.

Fairacres Group applied for a tolls revision order claiming it needed the rise to fund a new vessel, but the secretary of state for transport refused the bid in December.

The BBC has contacted Fairacres for comment.