Weymouth's Jurassic Skyline tower is to be removed amid falling visitor numbers.

The 53m-high (174ft) rotating viewing platform opened in June 2012 ahead of the London Olympics sailing events held in nearby Portland Harbour.

Operator Merlin Entertainments, which has recently been acquired by Danish Firm Kirkbi Invest, said closing it was "an enormously tough decision".

The company said the attraction had been sold to another operator.

It said the tower had welcomed almost 750,000 visitors in the eight years since its launch.

A statement said: "Over recent years visitor volume has declined and having thoroughly reviewed all the options on the financial viability of the Jurassic Skyline, we have reached the difficult decision not to extend the life span of this attraction.

"As a result Jurassic Skyline is now permanently closed. This was an enormously tough decision which has been reached with a heavy heart and with the utmost consideration.

"The ride has been sold to another operator and will be removed in due course."

In 2017, visitors to Jurassic Skyline had to be winched to safety by a rescue helicopter after the platform became stuck.

Fourteen people, including an 11-week-old baby, were rescued from the raised gondola on 5 September.

Fire crews were called when the emergency brake became stuck on, stranding 13 visitors and one member of staff at the top for several hours.

Merlin Entertainments, which also owns Weymouth Sea Life Centre, was acquired last month by the Danish owner of Lego toys, Kirkbi Invest, in a £4.8bn deal.