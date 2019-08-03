Image copyright Google Image caption The coroners' and magistrates' courts closed as part of nationwide cuts to the courts estate

Bournemouth's former court and police buildings look set to become a new 1,500-pupil academy school.

Plans by the Department for Education (DfE) to redevelop the sites in Madeira Road and Stafford Road have been recommended for approval.

Under the plans, the magistrates' court and grade II listed coroners' court would be turned into a primary school and sixth-form centre.

The police station would be replaced with a five-storey secondary school.

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council's transport and heritage officers had raised concerns about the impact on the listed building and a shortfall in parking at the site, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Noviun Architects, on behalf of the DfE, said the central Bournemouth location was lacking in school facilities and the new school - called Livingstone Academy - would create 150 jobs.

According to the application, it would be run by Aspirations Academies Trust, which runs 14 schools across the south of England, including five in Dorset.

If approved, the school would admit its first 150 pupils in September next year before gradually expanding to 1,510 over time.

Bournemouth Magistrates' Court closed in January 2017 as part of country-wide cuts to the courts estate in England and Wales.

The coroners' court also moved to the town hall in September 2016.

Bournemouth's police relocated to a new station on the opposite side of the road which opened in 2010.

The application is due to be considered by BCP Council on Thursday.