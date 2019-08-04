Arson suspected after fire underneath Boscombe flats
A fire under a block of flats in Boscombe is being treated as suspected arson by police.
The blaze is believed to have started at about 20:00 BST on Saturday in a vehicle parked underneath a property in Wolverton Road.
Road closures were put in place and residents were evacuated and offered temporary accommodation by the local council, Dorset Police said
There were no reports of anyone injured in the fire.
Det Con Sara Freestone said it had caused "significant disruption" to residents. She appealed for witnesses.