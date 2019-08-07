Image caption Robert Hodgson was airlifted to hospital from Ridgeway, Sherborne, but later died

A man has denied murdering his 73-year-old father who was found fatally wounded at a house in Dorset.

Robert Hodgson died because of a head injury he suffered at the home in Ridgeway, Sherborne, on 21 May.

Dominic Hodgson, 36, from Sherborne, appeared at Winchester Crown Court earlier and pleaded not guilty to murder.

He was remanded in custody ahead of his trial, which is due to start on 4 November.