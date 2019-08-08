Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Tameczka died at Hanford Farm in September

A man has been found not guilty of murdering a fellow worker on a Dorset farm.

Marcin Tameczka, 25, died at Hanford Farm, Child Okeford near Blandford, on 28 September 2018, shortly after paramedics arrived on the scene.

The cause of death was blunt force trauma, police previously said.

Matthew Cradock, 26, of Stour Row, near Shaftesbury, was acquitted by a jury after a nine-day trial at Winchester Crown Court.

Det Chief Insp Rich Dixey said: "We respect the decision of the court and our thoughts remain with the family of Mr Tameczka."