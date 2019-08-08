Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was found with multiple stab wounds at the Carlton Hotel

A man has been given a suspended jail sentence for stabbing a woman at a seafront hotel.

Adam Jon, 20, of Feltham, south-west London, attacked her at the Carlton Hotel in Bournemouth in May 2018.

He was previously convicted of unlawful wounding but cleared of wounding with intent. The judge at Bournemouth Crown Court ordered that a charge of assault by beating should lie on file.

Jon was sentenced to 18 months, suspended for two years.

The woman, in her 20s, was found injured at the hotel on East Overcliff Drive at about 13:15 BST on 20 May.

She was airlifted to hospital with multiple stab wounds to her abdomen and hands. Her injuries were not life-threatening.

Police previously said the pair, who were guests at the hotel, were known to each other.

Jon was ordered by the judge to pay the woman £1,500 in compensation and not to contact her for five years.

He was further ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work, to do 15 days of rehabilitation work and to observe a curfew for 219 days.