A woman in her 80s suffered life-threatening injuries when her car crashed through the wall of a hotel.

The Mazda collided with a lorry and then hit parked cars before smashing into the Premier Inn on Barrack Road, Christchurch, at about 10:30 BST.

The injured woman, from Christchurch, was airlifted to hospital.

The driver of the lorry was not injured and no other members of the public were involved. Officers are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.

Police, ambulance and the fire service were at the scene and the road was shut for several hours.