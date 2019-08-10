Christchurch hotel wall crash kills woman in her 80s
- 10 August 2019
A woman whose car collided with a lorry then crashed into parked cars and the wall of a Dorset hotel has died in hospital.
The Mazda 6 went through the wall into the reception area of the Premier Inn in Barrack Road, Christchurch, on Friday morning.
The woman, aged in her 80s, was airlifted to hospital but later died.
Dorset Police urged any witnesses to come forward and anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.
The driver of the Volvo lorry was not injured.