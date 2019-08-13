Image caption A bomb disposal team was called to Kevin Yates's home in Hayes Close, off Hayes Lane, on 12 February

A former military aircraft designer accused of possessing explosives told an NHS call handler he was a "danger to other people" a court has heard.

Kevin Yates placed a "cry for help" call to the 111 number on 12 February this year, prosecutors said.

A bomb disposal team was then called to his home in Wimborne, Dorset, Bournemouth Crown Court was told.

Mr Yates, 60, of Hayes Close, denies possession of an explosive substance and possessing a regulated substance.

His trial heard he made the 111 call at 01:20 GMT before police were called to his home.

'Military library'

Jurors heard he told the call-taker he was mentally ill, had stopped taking medication, had lost his job and was having difficulties with his family.

During the call Mr Yates said: "I'm a danger to other people, I feel at the moment, in the way I am using my ability to concoct things.

"I just don't like the way I'm thinking. If I flip that will be terrible."

He also said he was worried about items in his home.

However, the court was told, when questioned by police he "had an explanation for each and every item" including potassium for cooking and diesel for model-making.

A "library" of military interest books was found at his house, including The Anarchist's Cookbook, purchased on Amazon "in the weeks and days" his arrest, the trial heard.

Some books contained "exact ratios" for making explosives, the jury was told.

A document found on his computer explained how to make gunpowder, as well as substances used in fireworks.

Mr Yates, who was described as having an alcohol problem, also had air rifles, shotgun cartridges, a crossbow, arrows and a "number of knives" at his bungalow where he lived alone, the prosecution said.

The trial continues.