Image caption A bomb disposal team was called to Kevin Yates's home in Hayes Close on 12 February

A man accused of possessing explosives said he was "like a textbook weirdo" in a call to an NHS helpline, a court has been told.

Kevin Yates added that he had weapons and chemicals at his home in Wimborne, Dorset, a jury heard.

He told NHS staff: "I don't like the way my brain is going. It's violent," Bournemouth Crown Court was told.

Mr Yates, 60, of Hayes Close, denies charges of possessing an explosive and possessing a regulated substance.

The unemployed military aircraft designer called the 111 line in the early hours of 12 February, the court has heard previously.

'Booby traps'

The jury was told he said to a call handler: "I'm just concerned I'm not stable... I'm a danger to other people.

"My family doesn't talk to me. I'm completely isolated. I'm like a textbook weirdo, but I'm not a weirdo."

An hour later he was called back by a paramedic, the court heard.

Mr Yates, who had a history of mental health problems, told him he locked his bedroom door at night and took knives to bed, the prosecution claims.

"I'm meddling in chemistry, in ordnance and if I don't put a handbrake on it, I'm worried it could go wrong," the court was told.

Image caption The Shell petrol station on Wimborne Road West was shut by police

"I'm interested in... special forces booby traps - I don't know why I'm being drawn to that."

In a third call that night, Mr Yates told a duty doctor he wanted someone to remove the items.

The court heard he said: "I'm looking around the room and I don't know whether to call the police or the bomb squad, the amount [of stuff] I've got here."

The defendant, who was described as having an alcohol problem, also had air rifles, shotgun cartridges, a crossbow, and arrows at his bungalow where he lived alone, the prosecution has previously said.

The trial continues.