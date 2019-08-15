Image copyright Google

An 81-year-old man died when his car crashed through a hedge along a road in Gillingham in north Dorset.

Police said the blue Peugeot 207 came to rest next to the wall of a house along the B3081 Shaftesbury Road shortly after 09:00 BST.

His front seat passenger, a 79-year-old woman, was shocked but uninjured. The pair both lived locally.

Police said initial indications pointed towards the man suffering "a medical episode" prior to the crash.

The road was closed for three hours between New Road and Le Neubourg Way while emergency services dealt with the incident.