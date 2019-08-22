Image caption A bomb disposal team was called to Kevin Yates's home in Hayes Close on 12 February

A former military aircraft designer accused of possessing explosives had "no wish to harm anyone physically", a court has heard.

Police found chemicals and electronic items at Kevin Yates's home in Dorset but they had "perfectly legal household usages", his defence barrister said.

A bomb disposal team was sent to the home in Wimborne in February after Mr Yates made a "cry for help" phone call.

Mr Yates denies possession of an explosive substance.

The 60-year-old, of Hayes Close, also denies possessing a regulated substance.

His trial at Bournemouth Crown Court has previously heard Mr Yates called the 111 NHS line in the early hours of 12 February.

Image caption The Shell petrol station on Wimborne Road West was shut by police

He said to a call handler: "I'm just concerned I'm not stable... I'm a danger to other people."

Chemicals, weapons and a "library" of military interest books were found at his house, including The Anarchist's Cookbook, jurors have heard.

Some books contained "exact ratios" for making explosives, the court was told.

Defence barrister David Freeland described his client as "very safety conscious" and that there was "no evidence of any radical views or beliefs".

"What would be his cause? There were no likely targets or wish to harm anyone physically," he added.

He said the defendant was "horrified" by the contents of the Anarchist's Cookbook, but only had a "cursory look".

"It was a curiosity that was clearly not acted upon," he told the jury.

"There is a big gap between curiosity and intending to do something, and an even bigger gap between intending to do it and actually doing it."

Referring to the 111 calls, Mr Freeman said his Mr Yates' autism "affected his thinking and communication" and he had reached a point where he was "begging for help" with his mental health.

The trial continues.