Image copyright Google Image caption Portland prison was "littered with food remains", inspectors found

The smell of dead rats made working conditions at a prison "unbearable", a report has said.

Rodents' bodies were discovered in the foundation cavities of HMP/YOI Portland by members of the prison's Independent Monitoring Board (IMB).

Its annual report said stairwells and shared areas of the jail were "never cleaned" and "littered with food".

A "big operation" to address the rat population had started but "continues to be a problem", the report added.

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has not yet responded to a request for comment.

The IMB report said: "One member saw dead rats stored in a shed on the grounds and for some weeks working conditions in the administration building (including the IMB office) were unbearable due to the smell of dead rodents in the foundation cavities."

It also found some inmates of the category C prison, which was built in 1848, were kept in "dingy, insanitary, overcrowded and unhealthy" cells.

"It cannot be beyond the means of the Prison Service to ensure that windows fit properly and will close and open, that the mould problem is dealt with," the report said.

'Inhumane'

Margaret Melhuish, from IMB Portland, said a lack of space, ventilation and screens for toilets was "inhumane".

"On older wings, prisoners share cells originally built for one prisoner which are very small," she said.

"A prisoner on the lower bunk has his head next to the toilet with no screening."

The report said the jail, which holds 530 adult prisoners and young offenders, had some "frustrated prisoners" who had vandalised cells and plumbing.

One area had been flooded six times, wrecking electrical equipment and documents, the IMB said.

"Operational staff were exasperated and demoralised," the report added.

The report also criticised the prison's shortage of mental health staff and the "large number" of inmates being released into homelessness.

However, the IMB said "significant improvements" had been made to the jail's approach to managing "complex offenders" and "self-isolating prisoners".