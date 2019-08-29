Image copyright Annabel Pidgley Image caption Bournemouth Air Festival organisers urged people to avoid the area

Visitors to an air festival were greeted by the additional spectacle of a large fire on top of a nearby cliff.

Firefighters tackled the blaze which broke out on the Undercliff at Bournemouth, near the East Cliff lift.

Bournemouth Air Festival organisers urged people to avoid the area, where heathland and trees were alight.

Dorset Fire & Rescue Service was called at about 17:45 BST and sent five fire engines and a water carrier to the scene.

The fire was put out shortly before 19:30, organisers said.

It is the first day of the four-day air festival, which has been running since 2008.

The 2019 event's schedule includes a Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, the RN Black Cat Helicopter Display Team, the Tigers Freefall Parachute Display Team, and night air displays.

Image copyright @DazzaOnDrums Image caption Firefighters tackled the blaze which broke out on the Undercliff at Bournemouth