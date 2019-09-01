An estimated 812,000 people attended one of UK's biggest annual air festivals, organisers have said.
Aerobatic displays and vintage planes were on show at the 12th Bournemouth Air Festival, held over four days.
The usual Red Arrows performance was absent from this year's event, while the display team is on a nine-week tour of North America.
A large fire on the East Cliff on Thursday's opening day is being treated as a possible arson by police.
The festival said the planes generated 275 tonnes of carbon emissions which were offset by planting trees in the area and by supporting a project to protect the Amazonian rainforest.