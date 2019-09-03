Man arrested over rape of 11-year-old in Portland
- 3 September 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An 18-year-old man has been arrested after an 11-year-old girl was raped in Dorset.
Dorset Police said the girl was attacked in the Easton area of Portland at about 03:00 BST on Saturday.
The man was arrested on suspicion of rape and has been released on police bail while inquiries continue.
The force said there would be increased police activity in the area. The girl was being supported by specially trained officers, it added.