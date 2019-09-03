An 18-year-old man has been arrested after an 11-year-old girl was raped in Dorset.

Dorset Police said the girl was attacked in the Easton area of Portland at about 03:00 BST on Saturday.

The man was arrested on suspicion of rape and has been released on police bail while inquiries continue.

The force said there would be increased police activity in the area. The girl was being supported by specially trained officers, it added.