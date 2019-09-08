Dorset

Crews face water shortage at Swanage field fire

  • 8 September 2019
Field fire in Swanage Image copyright DWFRS
Image caption The field fire spread to hay bales and an agricultural shed

Firefighters had to cope with a shortage of water as they battled a field fire which later spread to hay bales and a shed in Dorset.

Emergency crews were called to Townsend Road, Swanage, at about 17:40 BST on Saturday.

About 100 bales of hay and an agricultural shed were destroyed.

It took two hours to put out the flames. Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said the cause was not yet known.

Image copyright DWFRS

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites