Image copyright DWFRS Image caption The field fire spread to hay bales and an agricultural shed

Firefighters had to cope with a shortage of water as they battled a field fire which later spread to hay bales and a shed in Dorset.

Emergency crews were called to Townsend Road, Swanage, at about 17:40 BST on Saturday.

About 100 bales of hay and an agricultural shed were destroyed.

It took two hours to put out the flames. Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said the cause was not yet known.