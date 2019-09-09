Image copyright Google Image caption The girl was attacked next to stone quarries off Park Road, south of Easton

A second man has been arrested on suspicion of raping an 11-year-old girl in Dorset.

Dorset Police said the girl was attacked close to stone quarries near Easton on Portland in the early hours of 31 August.

She had walked down a track to an old stone windmill after she and her 14-year-old friend met a male cyclist.

The force said officers had arrested a 22-year-old man who was assisting them with their inquiries.

An 18-year-old man who was previously arrested suspicion of rape on 1 September will face no further police action, the force added.

The girl continues to be supported by specially-trained officers.

Police have appealed for anyone who saw two girls with a male cyclist in Easton Square or along Park Road in the early hours of Saturday 31 August to come forward.