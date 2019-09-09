Second arrest over rape of 11-year-old girl on Portland
A second man has been arrested on suspicion of raping an 11-year-old girl in Dorset.
Dorset Police said the girl was attacked close to stone quarries near Easton on Portland in the early hours of 31 August.
She had walked down a track to an old stone windmill after she and her 14-year-old friend met a male cyclist.
The force said officers had arrested a 22-year-old man who was assisting them with their inquiries.
An 18-year-old man who was previously arrested suspicion of rape on 1 September will face no further police action, the force added.
The girl continues to be supported by specially-trained officers.
Police have appealed for anyone who saw two girls with a male cyclist in Easton Square or along Park Road in the early hours of Saturday 31 August to come forward.