Murder arrests over man's death in Weymouth

  • 14 September 2019
The Esplanade, near Alexandra Gardens, in Weymouth Image copyright Google
Image caption The man died at an address in the Esplanade, near Alexandra Gardens, in Weymouth

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 75-year-old man in Weymouth.

The man died at an address in the Esplanade, near Alexandra Gardens, in Weymouth on 7 September.

Dorset Police said he is believed to have died following an assault.

A 28-year-old woman, of no fixed address, and a 38-year-old man from Weymouth are being questioned on suspicion of murder.

A 37-year-old man, also from Weymouth, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

