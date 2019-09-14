Murder arrests over man's death in Weymouth
- 14 September 2019
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 75-year-old man in Weymouth.
The man died at an address in the Esplanade, near Alexandra Gardens, in Weymouth on 7 September.
Dorset Police said he is believed to have died following an assault.
A 28-year-old woman, of no fixed address, and a 38-year-old man from Weymouth are being questioned on suspicion of murder.
A 37-year-old man, also from Weymouth, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.