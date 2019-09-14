Image copyright Google Image caption The man died at an address in the Esplanade, near Alexandra Gardens, in Weymouth

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 75-year-old man in Weymouth.

The man died at an address in the Esplanade, near Alexandra Gardens, in Weymouth on 7 September.

Dorset Police said he is believed to have died following an assault.

A 28-year-old woman, of no fixed address, and a 38-year-old man from Weymouth are being questioned on suspicion of murder.

A 37-year-old man, also from Weymouth, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.