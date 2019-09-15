Image copyright Google Image caption The man died at an address in The Esplanade in Weymouth

Two people arrested in connection with the murder of a 75-year-old man have been released while inquiries continue.

The man died at an address in The Esplanade, near Alexandra Gardens, Weymouth, on 7 September.

A 28-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on bail. A Weymouth man, 37, held on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released under investigation.

A 38-year old Weymouth man, arrested on suspicion of murder, is in custody.

The woman, who is of no fixed abode, was known to the victim, Dorset Police said.

A post-mortem examination did not identify a cause of death and further tests are required, although the pathologist said the man's injuries were consistent with an assault.

Det Ch Insp Rich Dixey, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: "We have kept the victim's family updated with these developments and they continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

"Our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time."

Police have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed or heard anything suspicious in the area of The Esplanade on the morning of the murder to come forward.