Image copyright Flagcliff Management Image caption Each planned beach hut features about 13 sq m (140 sq ft) of floor space and an individual balcony, as seen in this artist's impression

Critics have rejected "unconvincing" claims that new beach huts could help protect a coastal cliff from erosion.

Landowner Flagcliff Management has applied for permission to erect 28 raised cabins at Flaghead Chine, Poole.

In a planning application, it said the buildings would "contribute to the stability of the cliff".

But a report, which recommends councillors decline permission for the site, found there was "insufficient evidence" for the claim.

In its application, Flagcliff said each of the two-tier structures would be piled into the ground using a supporting stilt.

This would "contribute to the stability of the cliff from erosion" and "vastly enhance the tourism offer" in the area, it said.

Reptile habitats

In a report to Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole councillors, the authority's strategy and policy manager said the proposed site was within 150m (492ft) of previous landslips.

"We are of the opinion there is insufficient geotechnical information or evidence of preliminary stability to justify any of the assertions made," Alan Frampton said.

Council officers also raised concerns about wildfires on nearby vegetation.

Image copyright Landowner Flagcliff Management Image caption The structures would be built on stilts and piled into the ground

A submission from Branksome Park and Canford Cliffs Residents Association to a public consultation described the suggestion that the development would preserve the cliff face as "not at all convincing".

The proposals were also criticised by the Dorset Wildlife Trust, which said the Flaghead Chine Site of Nature Conservation Interest, which is part of the area covered by the plans, was an "important remnant of heathland vegetation".

There was evidence of reptile habitats and bats in the vicinity of the development, the trust added.

The plans are due to be considered by councillors at a later date.