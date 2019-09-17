Image copyright Family photo Image caption Ian Hateley was "loved by all who knew him", his family said

A motorcyclist who died following a crash in Dorset was a kind and generous father, his family has said.

Ian Hateley, 47, from Trowbridge in Wiltshire died after a collision with a car on the coast road between Abbotsbury and Swyre on 1 September.

His family said he was "loved by all who knew him".

A statement released through police, said: "He is already hugely missed as a son, father, brother, partner, nephew, uncle, cousin and friend."

It continued: "Ian was loved by all knew him and will be remembered as a very kind, talented, generous, genuine, funny and happy person, with an infectious smile and a cheeky twinkle in his eye."

The crash, involving Mr Hateley's Honda and a black BMW 1 series which was travelling in the opposite direction, happened on the B3157 near the junction with Clay Lane.

Mr Hateley was taken to Southampton General Hospital by helicopter but died in the early hours the following day.

The occupants of the car were not seriously injured, Dorset Police said.