Canford Cliffs is one of the areas worst affected by short-let "party houses"

Residents in an area of Poole are calling for their council to use planning regulations to tackle the problem of so-called party houses.

Neighbours say their lives are blighted by late-night noise, litter and verbal abuse from large groups staying in short-term lets in Canford Cliffs.

They claim any lets for more than six people should require change-of-use planning permission.

Ward councillor May Haines has called for a meeting to discuss the problem.

A petition signed by 215 people has been handed to Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council calling for better enforcement of short-term lets of large properties in residential areas, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Campaigners say there are about 500 homes that can accommodate 10 or more people being offered online in the council's area.

The petition said many properties that could sleep 20 or more people were being offered for a minimum of two nights, meaning 3,000 different people could be staying at the house during the course of a single year.

It said: "We believe that any property in the area offered for short-term let for more than six people doesn't comply with the C3 use class and therefore should seek planning permission for change of use before being allowed to operate."

According to Town and Country Planning legislation, C3 properties are classed as dwelling houses used by people living together as a single family or by no more than six residents living in a single household.

BCP Council has been asked to comment.