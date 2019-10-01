Image caption The Canada goose is one of the most common species of goose found in the UK

The carcasses of seven geese have been dumped at a beauty spot, in what was described as a "despicable" act.

Dorset Council said the birds' breasts had been removed before they were left in a ditch at the Blackdown Nature Reserve, near Hardy Monument, overnight on Friday.

Poachers are thought responsible for dumping the Canada geese.

Ray Bryan, council portfolio holder for the environment, said it was a "despicable crime against nature".

"The birds have been butchered for a small amount of meat, with no respect shown to them after they have been killed.

"Our countryside teams strive to create and maintain habitats suitable for wildlife to flourish but there is a small minority of people who have a blatant disregard for nature," he added.

Image copyright Dorset Council Image caption The geese were found dumped in a ditch near Hardy Monument

A protected species, the Canada goose is one of the most common species of goose found in the UK, and the birds are a common sight at the nearby Chesil Beach.

They can be shot during open season as long as it is done within certain conditions.