Family of five rescued from Bournemouth flat fire

  • 2 October 2019
Image caption Fire crews used ladders to rescue the family from inside the three-storey building

A family of five were rescued from a fire in their third-floor flat.

About 30 firefighters were called to the flat in Haviland Road, Bournemouth, shortly before midnight on Tuesday.

The family, including three children, were helped out of the flat through a front window by firefighters using ladders.

All five were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene before being taken to hospital, Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

It is thought the fire, which was contained to one flat within the block, started in a bedroom.

An investigation into the cause is under way.

Image caption The fire broke out in the third floor flat shortly before midnight

