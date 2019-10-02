Dorset

Weymouth murder inquiry: Police make fourth arrest

  • 2 October 2019
The Esplanade in Weymouth Image copyright Google
Image caption The man died at an address in The Esplanade in Weymouth

Police have arrested another man over the death of a 75-year-old in Weymouth.

The elderly man, who is believed to have died following an assault, was found at an address in The Esplanade, near Alexandra Gardens on 7 September.

A 66-year-old man, from Weymouth, has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. He remains in custody.

A woman, aged 28, and a 38-year-old man who were previously arrested on suspicion of murder have been released on police bail.

A 37-year-old Weymouth man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender was released under investigation.

Dorset Police said further tests are being carried out after a post-mortem examination did not identify a cause of death.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites