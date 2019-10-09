Dorset

Soldier Daniel O'Grady took own life after mental health concerns

  • 9 October 2019
Blandford camp
Image caption Daniel O'Grady, 21, was training as a signaller at Blandford camp

A soldier took his own life after a "missed opportunity" to address concerns over his mental health, a coroner has ruled.

Daniel O'Grady, 21, was training as a signaller at Blandford camp in Dorset when he went missing on 19 February.

He was found dead the next day in a nearby field.

Concerns about his mental health were not been passed on to senior officers, an inquest at Bournemouth Coroner's Court heard.

Coroner Brendan Allen recorded a conclusion of suicide.

The court was told Mr O'Grady was doing well with his training and was popular with many of his colleagues.

However, in January a dispute with a member of his regiment led to "a concern about his mental health" being reported.

'Communication breakdown'

The matter was "dealt with at troop level" by a staff sergeant and no further problems were reported before his death, the inquest heard.

Mr Allen said the information should have been been further investigated.

"There was clearly a breakdown in the communication of those concerned in Dan's chain of command and so a missed opportunity to consider if those concerns expressed were active," he said.

Mr Allen emphasised Mr O'Grady had not been diagnosed by a doctor and was not taking any medication for mental health issues.

The court heard he seemed happy the evening before he went missing, having watched football and eaten a takeaway with his roommates.

Mr O'Grady's mother Angela told the hearing: "He was my world - I absolutely worshiped him."

She added a letter from his friends, following his death, described him as "caring, witty and phenomenally intelligent".

