Dorset

Weymouth death: Man and woman charged with manslaughter

  • 9 October 2019
The Esplanade in Weymouth Image copyright Google
Image caption The man died at a property in The Esplanade in Weymouth

A man and a woman have been charged with manslaughter over the death of a 75-year-old man in Dorset.

The body of John Cornish was found at an address in The Esplanade, near Alexandra Gardens, Weymouth, on 7 September.

Aaron Brown, 38, from Weymouth, and Hannah Day, 28, of no fixed abode, have been charged with manslaughter and robbery.

They are due to appear at Poole Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Ms Day has also been charged with theft and five counts of fraud by false representation.

Two men from Weymouth, aged 37 and 66, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, have been released under investigation.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites