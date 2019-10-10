Image copyright Duke's Auctions

The contents of a stately home in Dorset have fetched almost £1.5m at auction.

The Cooke family put the contents of Athelhampton House near Puddletown under the hammer on Wednesday following the sale of the estate.

The Grade I listed, 15th Century house and 29-acre (12-hectare) estate was bought for £7m in July by economist Giles Keating.

The auction included furniture, ornaments, chandeliers, books and rugs.

Image copyright Duke's Auctions Image caption An oak stool estimated to sell for about £3,000 went for £26,000

Pricier items included a George II side table which fetched £75,400, and a Charles I four-poster oak bed which sold for £44,200 - more than double its estimate. A Charles I oak stool went for £33,800.

Image copyright Duke's Auctions Image caption A George II side table attracted one the highest bids at the auction

Image copyright Duke's Auctions Image caption A four-poster oak bed sold for double its estimate

The Tudor manor house had been in the Cooke family since 1957. Athelhampton's former owners have included a Lord Mayor of London and a Duke of Wellington.

It features in Thomas Hardy's poem The Dame of Athelhall and his short story The Waiting Supper.