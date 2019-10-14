Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Matthew Hoppe is a "dangerous man" who carried out a series of "terrifying raids", police said

A man who fired a stun gun and kidnapped a woman during a series of raids has been jailed for 15 years.

Matthew Hoppe, 33, raided three properties in Gillingham on 27 January.

He shot one "terrified" victim in the leg, poured petrol through a window and smashed car windows with a lump hammer, police said.

Hoppe, of Yeovil in Somerset, was found guilty at Bournemouth Crown Court of 14 offences, including two aggravated burglaries and kidnap.

He was also convicted of two assaults, attempted robbery, criminal damage, threatening to destroy or damage property, driving while disqualified and possessing a firearm, a baton, two knuckledusters and a flick-knife.

Electric grinder

The raids began with Hoppe forcing his way into an address in Clarendon Road and demanding cash from a woman he knew, police said.

He kidnapped the woman, who led him to another address where he discharged the stun gun, burning a man's leg.

Hoppe then followed the woman to a third address.

After being told there was no money at the property, he smashed plates and car windows, threw an electric grinder through a kitchen window and poured petrol, police said.

Police tracked Hoppe to Yeovil, where they recovered two further stun guns, two batons and other weapons from his car and his home.

Det Sgt James Mullen said Hoppe was "a dangerous man" who had "armed himself with an array of dangerous weapons before he carried out a terrifying attack on his victims".

Hoppe, of Hendford Hill, was ordered to serve five years on extended licence at the end of his jail term and was banned from driving for 18 months.