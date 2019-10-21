Dorset

Halloween: Charity shop's decapitated baby display sparks anger

  • 21 October 2019
The Halloween window display
Image caption Shoppers said they were shocked at the gory scene in the charity shop's window

A Halloween display in a Bournemouth charity shop which included a decapitated baby has been removed.

The British Red Cross shop in Southbourne showed a figure holding a baby with its head chopped off and blood running down its dress.

A spokesperson for the charity said: "We apologise if anyone is offended by this display."

The display prompted complaints, one shopper said they could not "believe a Red Cross shop has this on display."

Others said it was "shocking" and "tasteless".

The charity added: "It is normal practice for each shop to dress and display their windows using their own local discretion.

"In this example, we accept that this display falls short of reasonable expectations."

In a statement on its Facebook page, the shop said: "It was never our intention to offend anyone."

It added the display had now been removed from the window.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites