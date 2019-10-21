Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption People returning damaged or stolen bikes during the amnesty will not face any action

A week-long amnesty is taking place in a bid to recover bicycles missing from a bike share scheme in Dorset.

Thousands of pounds worth of Beryl bikes have already been recovered in an operation by police in Bournemouth and Poole.

Now the scheme's operator, in conjunction with police, is urging the public to return any remaining cycles anonymously.

The amnesty will run until Sunday 27 October.

Beryl CEO Phillip Ellis said: "We want to use this amnesty to inform the wider community, those individuals who are taking bikes into private properties and the few that are vandalising bikes, that these actions are criminal offences.

"Our aim is ultimately to run the bike share scheme at full capacity."

Ch Insp Pete Browning of Dorset Police said he supported the amnesty but added: "If you cause damage to a bike or fail to return it to the scheme, this is a crime and we will investigate it in line with other similar offences."

The bike share scheme, which launched in June, should have about 1,000 bikes available to rent using a mobile app.

The company has not said how many it believes are missing.

People returning or reporting bikes can be assured no action will be taken against them or others in possession of a bike during the amnesty period, the company said.