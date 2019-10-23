Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on Ringwood Road outside Turbary Retail Park

A motorcyclist has died in hospital six days after being involved in a collision with a pedestrian.

The crash happened on Ringwood Road outside the Turbary Retail Park in Bournemouth shortly before 21:40 BST on 16 October.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 60s from Bournemouth, died at the scene.

The motorcyclist, who was aged in his 50s and from Poole, was flown to hospital by air ambulance, but died on Tuesday night, police said.

Insp Joe Pardy said: "Our thoughts remain with the families of both of those who have sadly died as a result of this collision."

Witnesses, or anyone with dash cam footage from the scene, are being urged to contact the force.