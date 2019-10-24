Image caption Priory Group said there was a national shortage of nurses

A hospital for children with learning disabilities and mental health issues is to close because of a shortage of doctors and nurses.

Priory Hospital Blandford, in Dorset, only opened last year but was told to stop admitting patients in July amid safety fears and reports of assaults.

Priory Group said improvements had already been made but may not be sustainable because of staff shortages.

It said, as a result, the unit would close in mid-December.

The facility has been in special measures since being rated inadequate by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) following its first inspection in May.

The CQC said children there had reported being assaulted by other patients and feeling degraded by staff.

'Sad reflection'

It also said staff lacked the skills and experience to deal with the complex needs of patients.

At the time, Priory Group said it was a "sad reflection" of a national shortage of nurses.

Making the closure announcement, a spokesman said: "The hospital had been making progress but an acute shortage of skilled and experienced nurses and clinicians - especially those qualified to manage the complex needs of our young people - meant we could not be sure those improvements could be sustained in the long-term.

"The nursing skills shortage felt by Blandford is being felt nationwide and is particularly acute where sites are rural and patients require high levels of round-the-clock care."

The spokesman said efforts would now be concentrated on finding alternative provision for patients.

The 12-bed hospital, which cares for young people aged 12 to 18, opened last September.