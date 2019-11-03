Image copyright Google Image caption The burglary took place at Georgian Gems, on the High Street in Swanage

Armed police were deployed in a coastal town after burglars broke into a jewellers and stole a safe.

The burglary took place at Georgian Gems, on the High Street in Swanage, Dorset, on Saturday evening, and police said it involved a "number of men".

The offenders, who had sledgehammers and crowbars, escaped the scene in a vehicle. Police have since found a white Volkswagen Golf.

Searches have taken place in the area, but no arrests have been made.

There were no injuries.

Det Insp Neil Wright, of Bournemouth CID, said a "full and thorough investigation" was under way "to identify and arrest the offenders".

He added officers were carrying out house-to-house visits.

"I understand this incident must have caused some concern to members of the public, and officers from the local neighbourhood policing team can be approached with any concerns," he said.

Police have appealed for witnesses, or anyone with dashcam or mobile phone footage, to come forward.