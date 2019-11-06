Image copyright Crab Studio Image caption The new design would involve a more straightforward construction, BCP said

A "simpler" design for a bright orange angular arts studio, previously described as an "upturned jelly mould", has been given the go ahead.

Arts University Bournemouth wants to build the studio for postgraduate students on Fern Barrow, Poole.

It scrapped its original design following criticism from residents and the local MP over a road closure for more than a year during the build.

The university said it expected work to start on the site later this year.

Image copyright Crab Studio Image caption The original design was branded an "upturned jelly mould" during the public consultation

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole (BCP) said the new design was "much simpler" in terms of its construction "and minimal road closure is envisaged".

Despite being likened to an "upturned jelly mould" during the public consultation, the centre on the Wallisdown campus was given planning permission in 2017.

The build had been due to start in March but it was criticised by residents, councillors and MP Conor Burns after it was revealed the road would have to be closed for 60 weeks, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Nick Welch from the university said he was "delighted" that the design, by renowned English architect Sir Peter Cook, had been approved.

The building, which features orange cladding, is expected to be finished by the summer.