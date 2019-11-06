Image copyright Google Image caption Police found the woman's body at the home in Windham Road

A woman has been found dead at a property in Bournemouth.

Police were called to Windham Road shortly after 15:00 GMT on Tuesday following a report a woman had been found unresponsive.

Her next of kin has been informed but formal identification is yet to take place, police said.

Police are treating her death as unexplained and a cordon remains in place around the property on the corner of Windham Road and Victoria Road.