Woman found dead at Bournemouth property
- 6 November 2019
A woman has been found dead at a property in Bournemouth.
Police were called to Windham Road shortly after 15:00 GMT on Tuesday following a report a woman had been found unresponsive.
Her next of kin has been informed but formal identification is yet to take place, police said.
Police are treating her death as unexplained and a cordon remains in place around the property on the corner of Windham Road and Victoria Road.