Image copyright Dorset Wildlife Trust Image caption Dorset Wildlife Trust had recently upgraded signs

A cow had to be put down after being attacked by a dog on a nature reserve in Dorset.

The Galloway Steer suffered serious face injuries in the incident in Tadnoll Heath, near Winfrith, where it was found on Thursday.

Dorset Wildlife Trust, which manages the site, said the cow had since been euthanised as a result of the attack.

It said it had only recently upgraded signage at the site, urging the public to keep their dogs on leads.

The charity's reserves are often grazed to maintain grassland and heathland habitats for other wildlife such as birds and reptiles.

Nature reserve manager for south and east, Leo Henley-Lock, said: "This attack is particularly upsetting as we have recently installed new signage on Tadnoll nature reserve which makes it clear to visitors that your dog should be on a lead.

"The purpose of these sites is for wildlife to thrive on them and, as a conservation charity, that has to be our first priority.

"We require all visitors to abide by the guidance provided. We recognise that many people are following the code and are responsible dog owners, and we hope they can lead by example, so this doesn't happen again."