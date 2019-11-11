Weymouth Christmas lights worker rescued from cherry picker
- 11 November 2019
A worker who was putting up Christmas lights at a seaside resort had to be rescued when a cherry picker machine broke down.
The man became stranded in the platform when the hydraulic lifting machine got stuck, in Frederick Place, Weymouth, shortly before 05:00 GMT.
Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue said the worker was rescued from the platform using a ladder.
The fire service said the man was "very chilly" but was uninjured.