Image copyright Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Image caption The man became stranded at the top of the cherry picker shortly before 05:00

A worker who was putting up Christmas lights at a seaside resort had to be rescued when a cherry picker machine broke down.

The man became stranded in the platform when the hydraulic lifting machine got stuck, in Frederick Place, Weymouth, shortly before 05:00 GMT.

Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue said the worker was rescued from the platform using a ladder.

The fire service said the man was "very chilly" but was uninjured.